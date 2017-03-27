County taps Pollard for airport board
A Grand Junction attorney and head of a government-relations company will represent Mesa County on the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority board. County commissioners on Monday selected Tim Pollard to be one of the county's three representatives on the airport board.
