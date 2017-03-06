County doubtful about state loan program request
A Grand Junction entrepreneur urged the Mesa County Commission on Monday to participate in a state program aimed at making loans available for a variety of energy-efficiency, water-saving and other improvements. Commissioners, however, are less than eager to jump into the program, citing the novel approach of putting the cost of the improvements on tax bills.
