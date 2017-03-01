Council to end telecom contract
An idea to create a public-private partnership with telecommunications firm SiFi/Nokia to create a fiber broadband network in Grand Junction died in its tracks Wednesday night. Councilors Duncan McArthur, Marty Chazen, Rick Taggart, Barbara Traylor Smith and Phyllis Norris voted to end the contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Tue
|ldrake
|1
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC