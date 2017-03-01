CORA update gets an assist from Scott
By the time the state Senate committee chaired by Ray Scott voted Wednesday on a bill intended to modernize the Colorado Open Records Act, it had been amended to the point that it may actually limit disclosure of certain kinds of information. While that may prove to be a problem, supporters celebrated the fact that Senate Bill 40 survived the State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee on a 4-1 vote, allowing for a more vigorous debate about the availability and accessibility of public records in the digital age.
