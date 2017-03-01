CORA update gets an assist from Scott

CORA update gets an assist from Scott

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

By the time the state Senate committee chaired by Ray Scott voted Wednesday on a bill intended to modernize the Colorado Open Records Act, it had been amended to the point that it may actually limit disclosure of certain kinds of information. While that may prove to be a problem, supporters celebrated the fact that Senate Bill 40 survived the State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee on a 4-1 vote, allowing for a more vigorous debate about the availability and accessibility of public records in the digital age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque Tue ldrake 1
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb 17 Wildchild 26
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb 8 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC