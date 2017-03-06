Contractors back city roads Measure 2B
A group of businesses and city of Grand Junction officials gather at the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce on Monday to promote a vote for 2b, a measure in the municipal election that would provide funds for road repairs.. Against a backdrop of an asphalt truck and two dump trucks, local contractors on Monday came out to support an upcoming municipal ballot measure that frees up funds for road construction in Grand Junction.
