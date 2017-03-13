Colorado public records bill heads to Senate for debate
A state Senate committee approved a bill Tuesday to modernize Colorado's Open Records Act and left intact a Republican amendment to have it apply to the judiciary, which courts have determined is not covered by the act. That decision by the Appropriations Committee could jeopardize the bill's chances of passing.
