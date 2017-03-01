Candidate aims to go with the flow

Candidate aims to go with the flow

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The sole candidate for the Grand Valley Drainage District board of directors said he's interested in helping the district deal with a court decision, however it comes down. James Grisier, a Grand Junction certified public accountant, said he will leave it to the court to decide on a lawsuit pitting the district against Mesa County and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque Tue ldrake 1
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb 17 Wildchild 26
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb 8 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC