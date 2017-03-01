Candidate aims to go with the flow
The sole candidate for the Grand Valley Drainage District board of directors said he's interested in helping the district deal with a court decision, however it comes down. James Grisier, a Grand Junction certified public accountant, said he will leave it to the court to decide on a lawsuit pitting the district against Mesa County and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Tue
|ldrake
|1
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC