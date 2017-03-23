Blotter, March 23, 2017
A 21-year-old Grand Junction woman appeared in court Wednesday, accused of attacking a neighbor with a hammer and chasing another neighbor with that same tool. Ann Parchinski is accused of felony menacing and second-degree assault, for an incident at the Lone Rose Apartments, 529 Colorado Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
