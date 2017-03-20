Blotter, March 20, 2017

Blotter, March 20, 2017

Enrique Pedro Calvillo, 18, faces charges of aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft in connection with a home invasion Dec. 10 in the 900 block of of White Avenue. Calvillo and two others allegedly forced their way into an apartment in the 900 block of White Avenue with guns and stole $600 in cash, a surveillance camera, a laptop and a car from the two 18-year-old men who were there, according to an arrest affidavit.

