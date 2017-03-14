Blotter, March 14, 2017

A man with eight prior drunken-driving convictions was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Friday on Interstate 70 after several motorists called his vehicle in to police. Kenneth Wayne Cox, 38, was arrested by an officer with the De Beque Marshal's Office on suspicion of aggravated driving with a revoked license and a felony drunken-driving charge for having more than three convictions.

