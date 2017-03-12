Blotter, March 12, 2017

A Grand Junction man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly choking his wife after she told him to stop harming their daughter. William Gary Moore, 36, was passed out on the floor of his Grand Junction home when his wife arrived home from work at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

