Biz Buzz: March 8, 2017
Grand Junction has a second barre studio, with the opening of Barreology at 627 Grand Ave. in the cottage behind Salon Capelli , this week. Owner Brittany Bowen said she wanted to open her own studio after she started teaching barre about a year and a half ago.
Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
