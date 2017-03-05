Biz Buzz: March 5, 2017

Big changes are on the horizon at the gym named Grand Junction's "Best of the West" eight years in a row, as the Gold's Gym , 700 Maldonado St., will transition away from the popular brand and become Mesa Fitness on March 15, according to gym owners. "Our company is never satisfied with past success or the current status of our facility," wrote Cole Christensen , general manager/owner of the Gold's Gym in Grand Junction as well as the gym in Clifton, at 3229 Interstate 70-Business Loop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.