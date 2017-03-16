Biz Buzz: March 16, 2017
The big purple placards are already up at what will eventually be Planet Fitness , at 2401 North Ave., in the Teller Arms Shopping Center. The gym - which bills itself as a Judgement Free Zone, appealing to the widest swath of customers possible - plans to officially open on April 14. Staff were already there to sign up prospective members this week, amid the work to get the full-service Grand Junction location open their by their opening date.
