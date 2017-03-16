Biz Buzz: March 16, 2017

Biz Buzz: March 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The big purple placards are already up at what will eventually be Planet Fitness , at 2401 North Ave., in the Teller Arms Shopping Center. The gym - which bills itself as a Judgement Free Zone, appealing to the widest swath of customers possible - plans to officially open on April 14. Staff were already there to sign up prospective members this week, amid the work to get the full-service Grand Junction location open their by their opening date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07) 5 hr Tla 36
News Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque Feb 28 ldrake 1
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb 17 Wildchild 25
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb '17 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb '17 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC