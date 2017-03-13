Bennet talks politics, health care at town hall meeting in Junction
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet answers a question about the Republican's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act during a town hall meeting Friday at Coloraco Mesa University. More than 240 years ago, the nation's founders weren't sure if, much less how long, the United States would survive, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet told a crowd in Grand Junction on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC