Airport board now has two vacancies
With the resignation of Steve Wood, only one member of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Board who saw the airport through a tumultuous investigation remains. Wood was chairman of the board for most of the time in which the airport was under investigation by the FBI, which was probing fraud allegations.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
