Airport board now has two vacancies

Airport board now has two vacancies

With the resignation of Steve Wood, only one member of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Board who saw the airport through a tumultuous investigation remains. Wood was chairman of the board for most of the time in which the airport was under investigation by the FBI, which was probing fraud allegations.

