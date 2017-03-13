A present for the city's past
Peter Booth, executive director of the Museums of the West, addresses a crowd at the Schiesswohl Building at Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue, where the first of 31 historical markers was installed on Wednesday. On Wednesday, The Schiesswohl Building became the first of 31 local buildings that will receive historic markers to recognize their place in the history of Grand Junction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC