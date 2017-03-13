2 arrested in slaying at Junction trailer court
Two Grand Junction men have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony menacing after a Wednesday night shooting in a mobile home neighborhood left one man dead. Richard Byrd, 48, and Rufus Billups, 41, were each arrested Thursday morning, several hours after the shooting, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
