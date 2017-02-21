Woman held in midday hit-and-runs and DUI

A woman whose driving privileges have twice been revoked for alcohol-related incidents allegedly caused a drunken hit-and-run crash last week near 25 Road and U.S. Highway 6&50. Kiana Silveira, 22, allegedly submitted a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.20 when Grand Junction police stopped her at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

