Woman guilty of sex-assault attempt

A Grand Junction woman, accused in 2015 of bringing her boyfriend to a friend's house before watching and occasionally helping as he raped her, pleaded guilty to a felony attempted sexual assault count Thursday in district court. Shelby Deawn Castonguay, 37, was arrested in March 2015 after the victim accused her and 30-year-old Andrew Christopher Salazar of sexually assaulting her.

