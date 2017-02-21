Warmth sparks early buds
Fruitgrowers are casting wary eyes upward, hoping for cool - not cold - weather to swing in over western Colorado and restore some late-winter order. As it stands so far, this February is shaping up to be the warmest February on record in Grand Junction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|6 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC