"Valentine's" flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan distributed in Grand Junction
Courtesy of Dick LewisOne of the KKK flyers left on someone's driveway in the Redlands, an area west of Grand Junction. "Valentine's" flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan were left on driveways or placed in mailboxes around Grand Junction, spurring some residents to turn them into the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC