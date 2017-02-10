Upgrades on the way

The West Gate Inn at Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6&50 will be remodeled into a nationally franchised Red Roof Inn. The recently purchased 100-room motel at 2210 U.S. Highway 6&50 also will have a Fly'n Roosters on site, which will occupy the space that was formerly Otto's Restaurant & Lounge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.