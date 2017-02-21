Time to screen: Western Colorado man educates, inspires with film about dog-powered sports
Kale Casey and his dogs Quinn and Poppy competed in the 2013 International Federation of Sleddogs Sports World Championships in Alaska. "Dog Power," the film Casey produced and co-directed, will be shown as part of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour screening set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2526, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Explore the world, discover stories about people and animals and adventure at this film festival set for 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2526, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20$35.
