Student Spotlight, Feb. 20, 2017
Joseph Deters, a junior at Central High School, was accepted for early entry to Colorado School of Mines in Golden. He will take online classes to graduate high school in May and will begin School of Mines in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC