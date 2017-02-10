Student Spotlight, Feb. 13, 2017
Jessie Bowman of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Fruita Monument High School graduate Adam Poovey was named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list during his freshman year at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC