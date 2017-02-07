Stroll down Main Street leads to spec...

Stroll down Main Street leads to special reunion with family heirlooms

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

A stroll down Grand Junction, Colorado's Main Street turned into an emotional reunion for Jane Fine Foster when she saw a photo she'd been missing for more than a decade. Nestled in the window of A Robin's Nest Antique shop was a photo of Foster's mother in her wedding gown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan 28 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan 27 missing my family 1
Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017 Jan 13 Robert Wright 1
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jan '17 xtina 141
News Trial put on hold for mental evaluation Jan '17 Guest 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future Dec '16 Richies Cool Man ... 20
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mesa County was issued at February 07 at 3:38PM MST

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC