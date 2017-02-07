Stroll down Main Street leads to special reunion with family heirlooms
A stroll down Grand Junction, Colorado's Main Street turned into an emotional reunion for Jane Fine Foster when she saw a photo she'd been missing for more than a decade. Nestled in the window of A Robin's Nest Antique shop was a photo of Foster's mother in her wedding gown.
