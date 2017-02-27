Storm brings snow, cold to Southwest Colorado
Winter weather is expected to return Monday and Tuesday to Southwest Colorado, with 12 to 18 inches of snow forecast for the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.Julie Malingowski, a meteorologist for the weather service office in Grand Junction, said precipitation is expected to start Monday morning, and gradually pick...
