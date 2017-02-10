State of sex ed, no Planned Parenthood worry citizens
The lack of a Planned Parenthood facility in Grand Junction and the quality of public school sex education loomed large among complaints raised by Mesa County residents during a town hall-style meeting headed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and other advocacy groups Saturday afternoon at Colorado Mesa University. Members of ACLU of Colorado, the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice and Pro-Choice Colorado asked about 50 attendees Saturday whether they have experienced any "obstacles" to reproductive healthcare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC