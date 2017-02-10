State of sex ed, no Planned Parenthood worry citizens

The lack of a Planned Parenthood facility in Grand Junction and the quality of public school sex education loomed large among complaints raised by Mesa County residents during a town hall-style meeting headed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and other advocacy groups Saturday afternoon at Colorado Mesa University. Members of ACLU of Colorado, the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice and Pro-Choice Colorado asked about 50 attendees Saturday whether they have experienced any "obstacles" to reproductive healthcare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.