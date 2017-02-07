State commission votes to investigate real estate business ties
The board's decision reversed a 3-2 vote earlier Tuesday in which they chose not look into any of the findings from The Post's articles that appeared in November. One of the commissioners abstained in the second vote, which was a 3-1 decision to open at least a partial inquiry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC