'Sovereign citizen' convicted on 5 counts

A Castle Rock man who was indicted with several Western Slope residents on federal fraud charges last year has been convicted of making false claims, for his part in a scheme that sought to defraud banks and the U.S. government. Gunther Glaub, 56, was the lone Front Range resident of a group of what investigators called "sovereign citizens" indicted in June by a Grand Junction grand jury, said Jeff Dorschner, a spokesman for Colorado's U.S. Attorney's Office.

