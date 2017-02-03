Shelter fills empty kennels with dogs from other states

Roice-Hurst Humane Society director Anna Stout, left, and veterinary technician Emily King show off Augie, a St. Bernard mix who is one of 10 new arrivals from Kansas at the shelter. Roice-Hurst has been so successful with its adoption program, it's taking in dogs from out-of-state shelters to increase its inventory of adoptable pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.