Sex assault charges against man dropped
Prosecutors dropped sex assault charges against a former Grand Junction man who was originally slated for a jury trial in April. Robert Ortego, 51, won't be prosecuted for the alleged rape of a then 24-year-old woman who told police she thought she was drugged while at Ortego's home in July 2014.
