Resource council members shuffled from north to south
Four western Colorado residents who served on the Bureau of Land Management's northwest regional advisory council have been appointed to the southwest council. Mesa County Commissioner John Justman, Fruita Mayor Lori Buck, Joe Neuhof of Grand Junction and John Potter of Loma were appointed to the council as a result of the shift in BLM boundaries that puts Mesa County in the southwest resource advisory council.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|22
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
