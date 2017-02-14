Resource council members shuffled fro...

Resource council members shuffled from north to south

Four western Colorado residents who served on the Bureau of Land Management's northwest regional advisory council have been appointed to the southwest council. Mesa County Commissioner John Justman, Fruita Mayor Lori Buck, Joe Neuhof of Grand Junction and John Potter of Loma were appointed to the council as a result of the shift in BLM boundaries that puts Mesa County in the southwest resource advisory council.

