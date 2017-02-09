Quick Picks: Air Force Academy Concert Band concerts; concert with trumpeter Brandon Ridenour

On Wednesday, the 55-member band will play at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are required and are free and available at the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra office at 414 Main St. Charles Latshaw, the Grand Junction symphony's director, will guest conduct one piece during the concert, which will include two new pieces commissioned for this tour, according to a news release from the symphony. And then on Thursday, the band will play the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, in Montrose.

