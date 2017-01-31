Protesters rally against Trump in GJ
About 80 protesters picket in front of the federal courthouse in Grand Junction on Tuesday afternoon in protest of President Donald Trump's Cabinet choices. More than 100 people protesting nearly every aspect of the Trump administration chanted Tuesday in downtown Grand Junction, rallying against Cabinet selections and policies, and singing protest songs.
