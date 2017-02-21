Police: Woman stole $221K at car dealer
A 45-year-old woman believed to have embezzled $221,000 from a Grand Junction car dealership over five and a half years is facing a felony count of theft. Nicole Cherise Henderson confessed to a friend last June that she had been stealing money from Grand West Kia, 2980 U.S. Highway 50, for years, according to an affidavit for her arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
