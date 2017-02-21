Police: Woman stole $221K at car dealer

A 45-year-old woman believed to have embezzled $221,000 from a Grand Junction car dealership over five and a half years is facing a felony count of theft. Nicole Cherise Henderson confessed to a friend last June that she had been stealing money from Grand West Kia, 2980 U.S. Highway 50, for years, according to an affidavit for her arrest.

