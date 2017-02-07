Police: Man jailed for menacing texts to woman
A man who allegedly harassed his ex-fiance with hundreds of unwanted text messages, threatened to kill her and her children and sent nude photographs of her after she told him to stop was advised of the charges pending against him Monday. Shawn Patrick Merrill, 20, appeared via videoconference from the Mesa County Jail in front of Mesa County Judge Bruce Raaum.
