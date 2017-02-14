Palisade opens doors to 3 pot stores
Palisade trustees made a laundry list of decisions about the future of marijuana in their town at their Tuesday night board meeting. For starters, trustees decided Palisade will allow up to three retail recreational marijuana shops.
