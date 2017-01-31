Numbers show: Tourism vital to local economy
Mesa County's tourism industry, one of the few bright spots in the local economy, provides more than 5,500 jobs that generate nearly $140 million in wages and infuses local governments annually with millions more in sales and lodging taxes, according to a new study unveiled Tuesday. The study, conducted by veteran economist Tucker Hart Adams, didn't contain a lot of surprises for the roughly 150 people who listened to Adams present her findings during the Grand Junction Visitor and Convention Bureau's annual meeting at Two Rivers Convention Center.
