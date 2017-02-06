Mental hospital plan gets $2M lift
A $2 million grant from the Colorado Health Foundation advances a fundraising effort by Mind Springs Health to construct a new psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction. The recently awarded funds means the fundraising campaign is more than halfway toward its fundraising goal that would trigger construction this fall of a new facility that would double the number of psychiatric beds available to patients.
