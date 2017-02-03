Mapping company leading the way in local technology considers diverse new partners
A tech hub took shape in Grand Junction last week at the offices of ProStar Geotech as representatives of two Canada-based businesses and an investor discussed how they can pool ideas and resources. From left are NexOptic CEO Paul McKenzie, Canaccord senior investment adviser Brent Todd, Prostar Geotech CEO Page Tucker, Deep Markit CEO Darold H. Parken, Deep Markit executive vice president for corporate development Ranjeet Sundher and Steve Jozefczyk, business development manager for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.
