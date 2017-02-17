Man, 41, accused of groping preteen

A Grand Junction man could be charged with two felony counts of sexual assault after he allegedly admitted to a police officer that he groped a young girl, an arrest report said. Christopher David Landis, 41, was questioned in early February after the girl and her mother reported the incident to the Grand Junction Police Department.

