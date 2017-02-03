Lack of engagement compounds self-est...

Lack of engagement compounds self-esteem issue

26 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

In the three years that I've been writing this column , nothing I've written has produced more feedback than last week's column about the lack of self-esteem in our community. I heard from everybody - city leadership asking to meet with me, business owners sending me lengthy histories of this community, angry people telling me where I could stick it, and a whole lot of people giving me a virtual high five.

