There are 1 comment on the Vail Daily News story from Yesterday, titled Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque. In it, Vail Daily News reports that:

A Silt man and his son on a hunting trip near De Beque made an unexpected find last week when they stumbled upon a wallet that appears to have been lost since 1980. This year, walking on a dirt road in the Wild Horse area, his son and a friend discovered the tattered billfold on the ground.

ldrake

Commerce City, CO

#1 Yesterday
Hello - I am Charles Luebbert's daughter and live in Glenwood Springs, right up the road from Roger Wade. I spoke to his wife and am hoping I can hook up with Roger to get my dad's wallet back and return it to my mother who is 88. She remembers this happening. What an amazing reconnecting with my dad. Good things do happen to good people. Thank you Roger.
Linda Drake
