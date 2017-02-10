Health Plans' merger OK'd as for-profit by Coffman
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has approved Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans' merger with national insurer United-Healthcare. In an opinion released late Thursday, Coffman said the $36.5 million sale should go through, in part, because it will help ensure that the 230,000 Western Slope enrollees who are in the plan continue to have health insurance coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan 13
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
|Trial put on hold for mental evaluation
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC