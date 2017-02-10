Health Plans' merger OK'd as for-profit by Coffman

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has approved Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans' merger with national insurer United-Healthcare. In an opinion released late Thursday, Coffman said the $36.5 million sale should go through, in part, because it will help ensure that the 230,000 Western Slope enrollees who are in the plan continue to have health insurance coverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.