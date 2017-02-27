Groups coming to agreement on Palisade Plunge bike route

Trail builders and the owners of a cattle operation have reached some compromises in the creation of a mountain bike trail proposed to drop from the top of Grand Mesa to the valley floor in Palisade. As plans and grant funding develop for the proposed Palisade Plunge trail, members of trail-building Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and the cattle ranching VanWinkle family have hammered out some agreements to make the trail amenable for both parties.

