Groundwater appeals bill clears Senate panel

At that time, Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and now Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, were trying to get a bill through the Colorado Legislature that would have prevented parties in contested groundwater transfers from presenting new evidence in an appeal of a decision made by the Colorado Ground Water Commission. Former Gov. Bill Owens now works as managing director of a water and land resources development company, one that often deals in water rights purchases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.