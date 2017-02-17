Grand Junction Daily Sentinel standing up to state lawmaker's...

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel standin...

A Colorado newspaper is threatening to file a libel suit against a state lawmaker who accused the publication of printing "fake news," setting the stage for a possible legal battle that could test the definition of the most overused phrase in Trump-era politics. The episode began last week, when Colorado state Sen. Ray Scott, a Republican, claimed in a tweet that the Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction had published "a fake news story" about a bill that would change the state's public records law.

