Good activity, great support for commercial projects
A new restaurant, Hops Culture, is hoping to open in this location at some point in 2017, but is still in the very early planning stage. The restaurant did participate in the recent Taste of the Grand Valley, however, as a fun way to interact with the community and support a local charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan 28
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|xtina
|141
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC